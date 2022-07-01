K’taka reports 1,000 new Covid cases for second consecutive day

Karnataka reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 infections in a 24-hour-period for the second consecutive day on Thursday with capital Bengaluru also witnessing a surge in the infections. At 1,019 cases, the state had breached the 1,000 mark on Wednesday also.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, 1,046 new infections were reported taking the active caseload to 5,896, of which Bengaluru accounts for 5,577, according to the daily health bulletin of the state health department.Bengaluru reported 984 new infections while Mysuru reported 15 new infections.

Bengaluru has seen a sudden surge in cases from just under 100 on May 20 to crossing the 1000 mark by June end. Currently, the state capital has a positivity rate of 4.12%. The city administration conducted 18,247 tests on Thursday. However, hospitalisation has remained on the lower side.

According to information from the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) , a total of 88 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals due to Covid-19.

There are 19 persons across the state who have been in home isolation for more than seven days and seven in hospitals in districts other than Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru reported a total of 4,427 new infections in a seven-day period in the week ending June 28, accounting for the biggest chunk of the total 4,732 reported across the state.

In the same period, 58 infections were reported in Mysuru, 28 in Dharwad, 70 in Dakshina Kannada and 22 in Ballari.

Fearing a rise of infections, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, issued guidelines to contain the spread which include that the rules be followed by apartments, offices, schools and colleges.

“The facilities in the common areas like club house, swimming pool, reading rooms, sports room, association office, etc. will be closed till the recovery of the last case of Covid 19. In the cluster subsequently the facilities will be sanitized using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution (1 hour contact period) and could be reused later on,” the government added in its guidelines on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}