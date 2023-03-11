K’taka reports first death due to H3N2 flu in Hassan distt

Karnataka on Friday reported the first death due to the H3N2 virus after an 82-year-old man from Alur Taluk in Hassan district breathed his last on March 1, health department officials said.

Karnataka reported the first death due to the H3N2 virus after an man from Alur Taluk in Hassan district breathed his last on March 1 (PTI)

According to the state health department officials, the victim was suffering from fever, sore throat and cough, and had influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms. He was admitted to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on February 24 and died on March 1, officials said.

“H3N2 was confirmed on March 6, and we reported the case to the state health department. He had ILI-SARI-like symptoms. He was admitted to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on February 24. He died on March 1,” Dr Shivaswamy DN, district health officer (DHO), Hassan, said.

Shivaswamy said the health officials are conducting surveillance in the area to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the victim. However, no new cases have been reported in the district so far, he added.

“We sent the first information report (FIR) and conducted surveillance in the area. We are still conducting surveillance to trace the primary and secondary contacts. If we find ILI-like symptoms, we will collect the swab samples and send them for further testing,” the DHO said.

“We did not find any other person who is symptomatic. Preliminary investigation shows that it is an isolated incident. The victim lived in a secluded house on his farm. There are no houses in the surrounding areas. No new cases have been reported in the district,” he added.

Dr Sunil Kumar Dodderi, epidemiologist and public health specialist, said that old age could be a precipitating factor along with comorbidities, and the cause of death needs to be investigated to understand it better.

Earlier this week, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with the technical advisory committee and senior officials in the state given the sudden spike in H3N2 virus infection and said there is no need to panic.

Noting that 20 cases of H1N1 were detected from January to March, Sudhakar said 26 cases of H3N2, 10 cases of Influenza B 10, and 69 cases of Adeno were detected.

“The central government, in its guidelines, has set a target of 25 tests per week, and we are screening 25 cases of SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) and ILI (influenza-like illness) in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants,” Sudhakar said.

The health minister said the infection could be seen in children under 15 years, in senior citizens above 65 years, and pregnant women are more likely to get infected. The spread of infection can be prevented through measures such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene, he added.

Dr Dodderi said the H3N2 is a mutated strain, causing more symptoms and hospitalisations this year than earlier ones.

“The main symptoms are fever, cough, running nose, body ache, sometimes associated with vomiting and diarrhoea. Most of the symptoms subside in one week, but the cough is persisting for up to three weeks or more,” Dr Dodderi pointed out.

“Old age patients, immunocompromised patients, those with comorbidities, children and pregnant women belong to the risk category, and they should be cautious,” Dr Dodderi cautioned.

Preventive measures include wearing masks in crowded places, washing hands with soap regularly and maintaining hygiene, avoiding contact with the ill and taking the flu vaccine, he added.