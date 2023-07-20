K'taka's auto unions and private bus operators likely to go on a strike on July 27: Report

Bengaluru’s private bus owners along with auto and taxi driver associations are likely to call for strike in the city on July 27, reported The Times of India. The associations demand the Karnataka government to extend the Shakti scheme to the private players who have been reportedly facing losses ever since the free bus travel for women was launched.

K'taka's auto unions and private bus operators likely to go on a strike: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Free bus travel for women in Karnataka: Here is all you need to know about guidelines

According to the report, there are around 20 associations in private transport space with various demands. “We want the government to extend to Shakti scheme to the private players as well because every private bus operator is severely affected with losses. We held a meeting last week and expected the government to respond to our demands within a week, but we did not get anything. So there is a plan to call for a strike,” a member from Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations was quoted as saying. However, there is no official statement from the associations on the strike on July 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last one month, the state-run buses across Karnataka saw big time occupancy, forcing the staff to add extra services in a few routes. The transport minister even urged the women passengers to plan their travel ahead to avoid any inconvenience. Within a month of launching the scheme, over 16 crore women passengers availed the benefit, informed the transport department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail