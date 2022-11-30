Popular Yakshagana dancer Kumble Sundar Rao passes away, CM Bommai pays tribute

Popular Yakshagana dancer Kumble Sundar Rao breathed his last Wednesday morning at his residence in Karnataka's Mangaluru. Rao had also served as president of the state's Yakshagana and Bayalata Academy.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj paid his condolences, saying, "I am saddened to hear the news of the demise of Kumble Sundar Rao, former President of Yakshagana, Bayalata Academy, former MLA and a popular artist of Yakshagana and Talamaddale. May his soul rest in peace, may god give his family strength to bear this pain."

Rao is survived by a wife and five children - two sons and three daughters.

Apart from his work in the Yakshagana and Talamaddale art forms, Rao also served as a BJP MLA from Surathkal constituency from 1994 to 1999.

He was awarded the Yakshamangala award from P Dayananda Pai and P Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra at Mangalore University for the year 2018-2019.

Kumble's body will be kept at his residence for people to pay their last respects. The final rites will be held on Thursday in Mangaluru, according to a report by news agency PTI.

