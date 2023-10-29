KTR vs DK Shivakumar: Karnataka deputy CM's Telangana poll campaign creates stir

Telangana IT minister and the working president of BRS party K Taraka Ramarao slammed Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s ‘come to Karnataka’ comments in the poll-bound state. The Congress leader has asked the people of Telangana to visit Karnataka and see the development and welfare in the Congress-ruled state during his poll campaign on Saturday.

KTR vs DK Shivakumar: Karnataka deputy CM's poll campaign creates stir

Responding to DK Shivakumar’s comments, KTR said that the Congress has already pushed the people of Karnataka into sheer darkness. KTR said, “We all know how incompetent the Karnataka congress has been, ever since they were voted to power in the state. In the name of five guarantees, the party is already looting the state. When Karnataka is struggling with so many issues, how did you come to Telangana to ask for votes?”

KTR said the farmers of Karnataka have come to Telangana to express the failure of their government. “You are calling our (Telangana) people to visit Karnataka to see welfare. But the fact is that the farmers of Karnataka are already in Telangana to explain your atrocities in your state. You made your state go bankrupt, in less than a year. Telangana’s situation will also be same, if the Congress is voted to power,” he added.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar on Saturday exuded confidence that Congress will form the government in the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana.

"I will tell you the exact number of seats on my next visit. I know. I already have an indication. Surely, Congress will form the government in Telangana," Shivakumar said while addressing the media after a poll rally in Telangana's Vikarabad.

