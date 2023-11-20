close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

‘Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Nov 20, 2023 03:32 PM IST

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar denies HD Kumaraswamy's allegations about screening blue films, says Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday rubbished former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's allegations about the screening of blue films and said that the latter has lost his mental balance.

DK Shivakumar (PTI)
DK Shivakumar (PTI)

ALSO READ | ‘Will retire if proved that I have taken money for transfers’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Responding to reporters at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru on Sunday, Shivakumar said, "I used to run touring talkies named after Indira Gandhi. Not just one, but I had three to four movie tents at Dodda Alahalli, Harobele and Kodihalli. In fact, the tent at Hunesahalli is running even today."

ALSO READ | ‘We will take Yatnal into confidence, everything will be fine in Karnataka BJP’: Vijayendra Yediyurappa

The media can go to that theatre and check for themselves what kind of movies are being screened there, he quipped.

Asked why Kumaraswamy is targeting him so frequently, he said, "He is a big man; let him cast aspersions. He is talking in singular; perhaps that is his culture. But I won't do that; I am giving respect to the position he held."

ALSO READ | PM Modi has ‘hijacked’ guarantee schemes of Congress: Karnataka Deputy CM

The Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular have been at odds with one another ever since the latter joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out