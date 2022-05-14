Kumaraswamy kicks off JDS poll campaign saying ‘I will rise like the phoenix’
- Claiming to be the "phoenix" that rises from the ashes like his father former PM Deve Gowda had referred to, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday kick-started his party's poll campaign for 2023 Karnataka assembly polls.
Claiming to be the "phoenix" that his father H D Deve Gowda had referred to, while demitting the office of the Prime Minister in 1997, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday kick-starting his party's poll campaign for 2023 Karnataka assembly polls, vowed to establish a government of Kannadigas in the state.
The former chief minister sought an opportunity for JD(S) to independently form a government in the state, for a full five-year term. "...about 25-26 years ago, my father lost the Prime Minister's post and came back. Even at this age if any former Prime Minister is fighting for the cause of farmers and people of the state, it is a Kannadiga Deve Gowda, whom you nurtured," Kumaraswamy said.
Addressing a massive public meeting on the outskirts of the city, he said, "Respected (Nanjavadutha) Swamiji (who was present in the rally) pointing out that Deve Gowda had long ago stated that he would rise like a phoenix from the ashes, said that phoenix is none other that Kumaraswamy. Yes...I will rise like that phoenix with the blessings of God and people of the state." With the blessings of everyone in 2023, JD(S) will establish a government of and by Kannadigas in Karnataka to solve their problems, he said, adding that "...we have taken up this challenge."
In the speech he made in Parliament before laying down office as Prime Minister on April 21, 1997, Deve Gowda had claimed that he would "rise like a phoenix from the ashes". JD(S) patriarch and former PM Deve Gowda, state party chief C M Ibrahim, Nanjavadutha Swamiji of Spatikapuri Math, a host of party leaders and legislators were present at the rally.
The JD(S) that has set a target of winning 123 seats in the 225 member Assembly hosted a massive public meeting on the outskirts of the city to begin its campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state, and to mark the conclusion of its 'Janata Jaladhare' campaign.
The Janata Jaladhare was a statewide campaign to create awareness on water rights, and convey the party's promise of using the state's rivers effectively if voted to power. It has covered about 140 assembly constituencies across the state. 'Ganga Aarti' was performed by a team that had come from Varanasi at the conclusion of the rally.
"We want the JD(S) to come to power in the state with your blessings. It is not for me to become Chief Minister once again. I have already been CM twice, but not with the complete blessings of the people of the state. It was due to certain political developments," Kumaraswamy said.
He said both times he was under pressure from coalition partners (first BJP and second Congress) and was unable to take decisions independently in the interest of the state. Deve Gowda in his address said this rally will mark the beginning for the JD(S) to come to power in the state.
"I appeal to people to bring the regional party to power on its own strength in Karnataka...the struggle for reaching the target of 123 seats will begin from here," he said.
-
Delhi Mundka fire: Heart-wrenching scenes as people tried escaping| Video
Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed in Delhi as a massive fire ripped through a three-storey building near the Mundka metro station on Friday, claiming at least 27 lives. Several videos - shared on social media - showed people crying for help while some jumped from the building in an attempt to escape from the blaze. One of the clips shows the fire department rescuing people from the building, using cranes.
-
Delhiwale: Matia Mahal normalcy
Ramzan is over, but its raunaq remains. This weekday afternoon, Old Delhi's Matia Mahal Bazar is as packed as the Nauchandi Mela. It's now like the carefree pre-2020 times. Bombay Saloon is houseful — all four chairs are occupied, and two customers are waiting at the glass door. 20-rupee notes are sticking out from the gusset of 67-year-old rickshaw puller Subedin's sweating vest. A man is lying sprawled on the street. Matia Mahal has regained its normalcy.
-
Mundka fire tragedy: Panic grips as several go missing after Delhi blaze
Several people were reported missing after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building near Mundka metro station in Delhi on Friday evening. As many as 27 bodies have been recovered from the building that caught fire yesterday evening so and twelve people have been injured in the accident. However, the fire officials informed that the Mundka blaze is now under control.
-
Act against salons offering hair transplants by unqualified technicians: HC
Expressing concerns over the “mushrooming of salons” where “self-proclaimed technicians” are rendering hair transplantation services while shunning medical ethics and defying protocol, the Delhi high court has asked the Centre and the state government to look into the issue, keep quacks in check and ensure that patients are informed about the risks involved in the process. On May 11, justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta directed the city police commissioner to take action against such establishments.
-
Heatwave in Delhi to worsen today: IMD
Parts of the Capital reeled under a heatwave on Friday, with the mercury crossing 46 degrees Celsius (C) in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh, even as the weather office predicted that a “severe heatwave” would take hold of the city on Saturday Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5C — three degrees above normal — on Friday, while Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.1C.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics