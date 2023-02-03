Kumaraswamy promises 'Telangana like' schemes in Karnataka, if voted to power

Karnataka’s former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy promised Telangana-like development schemes in the poll bound state, if voted to power. He also took a swipe at both Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka and alleged that both the parties have been looting the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at Pancharatna Yatra in Karnataka’s Raichur, Kumaraswamy said, “The region has been facing a severe water crisis and no government was able to solve it. We share a border with Telangana and look at their ‘Mission Bhageeratha’ project. It provided water to every household in Telangana and such projects will also be implemented here, if JDS is voted to power. Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project should be a case study for every political leader in the country.”

Ever since Kumaraswamy skipped Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti‘s(BRS) meeting in Telangana’s Khammam in January, it has been speculated that there was a rift between Kumaraswamy and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Kumaraswamy also rubbished the rumors and confirmed that JDS is still with the BRS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In December last year, KCR pledged his support to the JDS party in upcoming Karnataka elections. Kumaraswamy also thanked the Telangana CM and said that the backing from him would create a 'new equation in national politics'.

Both Karnataka and Telangana will hold elections this year, with the BJP looking to defend the first and capture the second before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON