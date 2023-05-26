Karnataka’s former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress party for announcing a boycott on the inaugural ceremony of new Parliament building in the national capital. He also alleged that the Congress party is only trying to gain a few votes from a section of people by opposing the Parliament inauguration.

Kumaraswamy slams Congress party for boycott of Parliament inauguration

The Congress party has alleged that the BJP government at center has insulted the Adivasi community by not inviting president Droupadi Murmu to the inaugural ceremony of the new parliament building. The grand old party also called for a protest across the country and boycotted their presence at the inauguration.

Responding to Congress’ claims on insulting the Adivasi community, Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress party is just creating a political menace by calling for a boycott. In Chhattisgarh, the assembly building was inaugurated by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi but they did not invite the governor. Even in Karnataka, when Vikas Soudha was inaugurated, the then governor was not invited. It is unfair to do politics around such issues.”

The senior JDS leader also said that the Congress is only trying to gain some votes from a section of people. “All these are attempts to get a few votes from a certain community and even Congress is aware of its hypocrisy. I wanted to ask them if the boycott is only restricted to the inauguration or will they even boycott the parliament sessions in near future?” Kumaraswamy asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28. A total of 25 political parties have given confirmation on attending the event. AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF are among few NDA parties to take part.

20 parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and others issued a joint statement Wednesday, describing PM Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament as an ‘assault on democracy’.