Labourer chained in silk factory rescued in Ramanagara

The owner and the supervisor of a silk factory were arrested for allegedly chaining a worker and subjecting him to forced labour in Ramanagara district, police said on Wednesday. The worker was rescued after a police raid at the factory in Ramanagara. (Representational Image)

The alleged incident of “enslavement” came to light after a police raid on the factory, following a complaint lodged by fellow workers of the factory, police added.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Mohammad Wasim (24), a resident of Water Tank Circle in Aijur, had taken a loan of ₹1.50 lakh from the factory owner, Syed Isam. After taking the loan, Wasim did not report to work for a month. Upon his return to work nine days ago, the factory owner, Seyyed Isam, and supervisor, Seyyed Amjad, enraged by his absence, decided to punish Wasim.

His legs were allegedly chained, and he was forced to work without being allowed to leave the factory premises, according to the complaint by fellow workers.

The exploitation and captivity came to an end on Monday evening when the Ramanagara town police, acting on the complaint filed by other workers, raided the factory. They discovered Wasim working under inhumane conditions with chains around his legs. The police removed the chains and rescued the victim.

“We have arrested both the factory owner, Syed Isam, and the supervisor, Syed Amjad, and a case has been registered against them under the Abolition of Slavery Act-1976, and sections 343 (unlawful detention), 374 (unlawful employment), and 34 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Ramanagara town sub-inspector Akash S Channala said.

After his rescue, Wasim in his statement said that he joined the factory five months ago and he was subjected to this inhumane ordeal to prevent him from taking a leave from work and recover the loan amount he had taken, police officers familiar with the matter said.