Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Learn Kannada': CM Bommai's message to non-Kannadigas in Karnataka

Published on Nov 02, 2022 04:44 PM IST

At the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava day on Tuesday, Bommai asked the migrants to adapt to the local culture.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks during the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai urged the non-Kannadigas living in the city and other parts of the state to learn to speak in Kannada and embrace the greatness of the language. At the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava day on Tuesday, Bommai asked the migrants to adapt to the local culture.

“Kannada is a historical language people speak with pride. I urge all non-Kannadigas living in the state to learn Kannada and communicate in the local language. It is very important to adapt to the local language which will help you, people, to learn about the culture of this great land. You, people, can read Kannada newspapers, watch Kannada movies and can even embrace Kannada dramas and dances,” Bommai said in the Vidhana Soudha.

At the event, the 'Karnataka Ratna' award was presented posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. The Kannada Rajyotsava award was also conferred on 67 personalities from various fields in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields, at Ravindra Kalakshethra in Bengaluru.

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth and Tollywood actor Jr NTR attended as chief guests of the event.

