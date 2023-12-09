Legendary Kannada film actress Leelvathi dies at 85; PM Modi pays condolences

Legendary Kannada film actress Leelavathi passed away at age 85 in a private hospital near Bengaluru's Nelamangala area on Friday evening. She reportedly died due to age-related ailments, according to news agency ANI.

The late actor worked over the span of 50 years in more than 600 movies across south Indian languages Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Leelavathi has starred in iconic roles in films such as “Bhaktha Kumbhara”, “Ranadheera Kanteerava”, “Kulavadhu” and “Veerakesari”, with her most celebrated collaboration being with noted Kannada film actor Dr Rajkumar. She has played a range of roles along with Rajkumar, from being his on-screen daughter, sister, wife, sister-in-law, and even mother-in-law.

She was conferred with the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award from the Karnataka state government.

Several notable figures from various quarters including politicians, fellow film industry veterans and fans expressed condolences on social media sites. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to micro-blogging site ‘X’, and said, “Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality Leelavathi Ji. A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also mourned the news, saying, “Last week, after hearing about her illness, I visited her home and inquired about her health and talked to her son Vinod Raj... I pray for her soul to rest in peace.”

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)