Leopard on loose, 22 Belagavi schools shift to online classes

The Belagavi forest officials have intensified the operation to catch the leopard spotted within the city limits two weeks ago.

Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil asked the 22 schools, which were given a holiday on Monday, to continue with online classes. “Until the situation is resolved, the classes will continue online. Further instructions will be provided based on the progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, 200 personnel from the forest and the police department continued the operations to capture the leopard on Monday night. The police brought 20 dogs and drones to locate the leopard. Forest department sources said that the elephants from the Sakrebailu camp near Shivamogga will also be brought to help the staff.

The police have blocked all roads leading to the entrance of the golf course near Belgaum Club and diverted vehicles from alternative routes to avoid entry of people in areas where the operation to catch the animal is in progress.

On Tuesday, infrared stable cameras that can recognise shapes using artificial intelligence were pressed into service.

Briefing on the developments, forest minister Umesh Katti said: “The leopard will be caught soon. The forest department is taking the necessary (steps). Shooters are also accompanying officials deployed to trap the leopard.”

A video of the leopard crossing the Club Road near the military area, shot by a bus driver, was circulated widely on social media on Monday.

The leopard was first spotted on August 5 when it attacked two construction workers in Jadhav Nagar. While the forest department set up camera traps and cages to nab the animal, the efforts have remained futile. The department earlier stated that the leopard escaped into the golf course on August 8. As a precautionary step, the schools were closed from August 8 to 17.