Leopard spotted in Yellahanka factory in Bengaluru still on the prowl
Bengaluru's Yelahanka area residents have been gripped by tension for the last two nights, after two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables spotted a leopard sneaking into the Rail Wheel Factory premises. According to a senior RPF officer, after sighting the leopard in the area cops rushed to check the CCTV cameras, which confirmed their fears. It was a leopard.
According to CCTV footage, the leopard arrived around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday near the RWF lake area, which is a remote location. "The forest service was contacted on Sunday, and they arrived at 9.30 a.m., and they are still present at the location to capture it, "He elaborated.
The leopard has not been sighted since then. The manufacturing facilities have been shut down and the area cordoned off. 15 RPF personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation. Authorities have put up cages and traps in the area and are hoping to capture the wild cat soon.
There are over 1000 factory employees residing in the residential colonies nearby and have been advised not to leave their homes. There are multi-story residential buildings around the area and their residents have been notified via WhatsApp.
Meera Srinivasan, a resident residing within a kilometre told a local news website, "The sighting of a leopard on the RWF campus came as a shock to us." We knew there were snakes in the vicinity, but we never expected to see a leopard."
Yellahanka's Rail Wheel Factory is India's largest maker of wheels, axles, and wheelsets. On a daily basis, it produces an average of 670 wheels, 250 axles, and the same number of wheelsets.
