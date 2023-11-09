Long queues turn up outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium for NZ vs SL World Cup match

Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium is hosting a world cup cricket match on Thursday between New Zealand - Sri Lanka and long queues of cricket fans were spotted outside the stadium. Though it is not a match where team India is playing, huge crowds showed up to the stadium to watch the world cup match.

The long lines have gone viral on social media and people who waited in the lines advised fans to reach early for the further matches to avoid the queues. A user wrote, “For a non-India game in Bangalore, fans are queuing up for more than an hour for the toss.”

Another user wrote, “Usually Chinnaswamy has long lines. Friends coming for the Eng SL game too got late entry inside in the 10th over. An hour of wait. Better to be in by 12.”

The situation has been similar in other cities as well for the matches between non-Indian teams. A user wrote, “Games in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi have been reasonably full irrespective of the teams - NZ SL is a game with big consequences in the WC - so anyone who can spare the time and is interested in cricket would go.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru traffic police alerted the cricket fans and suggested they use Namma Metro to commute to Chinnaswamy stadium. In an X post, Bengaluru traffic police wrote, “Cricket fans are encouraged to use Namma Metro to visit Chinnaswamy Stadium. All such commuters are requested to use Exit B of Cubbon Park Metro Station.” On November 12, Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium will host a cricket match between India and Netherlands and huge crows are expected to turn up to the match.

