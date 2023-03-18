Lord Ram idol: Huge rock from Karkala in Karnataka sent to Ayodhya

A huge rock has been dispatched from Karkala in Udupi district of Karnataka to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the construction of the idol of Lord Ram in the proposed Ram Mandir. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers performed pooja and sent the stone in a huge truck to Ayodhya, VHP sources said. Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar, who represents Karkala in the state legislature, attended the ceremony.

The rock, called Nellikaru stone, has the reputation of having unique properties and have been used in the construction of several famous sculptures that are displayed at prominent places. It was selected by rock experts from a small hill on the banks of the Tungabhadra River. Sources said stones are being brought from different parts of the country and even from Nepal to make the idol of Lord Ram. One of these stones will be used to sculpt the grand idol of Lord Ram which will be installed at the temple. The work of sculpting the idol has been entrusted to five artisans in the country.

The idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be installed at its original place in the proposed temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the third week of January, 2024, the sources said.

