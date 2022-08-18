Lyricist Ko Sesha alleges meat pieces in veg meal, demands Swiggy apologise

Tamil cinema lyricist Ko Sesha on Thursday declared that he had found pieces of meat inside a vegetarian dish he had ordered from a restaurant via Swiggy, and demanded an explanation from the food delivery app. Sesha said he ordered 'gobi manchurian with corn fried rice' from a restaurant on Wednesday and that he found meat inside the food. He also criticised Swiggy for offering compensation of ₹70 for 'offending my religious sentiments'.

"Found pieces of chicken meat in the 'gobi manchurian with corn fried rice' that i ordered on @Swiggy from the @tbc_india. What's worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of Rs. 70 (!!!) for 'offending my religious sentiments'," he tweeted.

Sesha said he is a strict vegetarian and demanded Swiggy offer an apology.

"I've been a strict vegetarian all my life and it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values. I demand that a representative of Swiggy, no lesser than the State Head call me to personally to apologise. I also reserve my rights to a legal remedy," he said.

He also shared pictures of pieces of what he said were meat on social media.

It is unclear if he also plans to pursue legal remedies against the restaurant that cooked the food.

The internet has had mixed views on this incident.

One person wrote, "It doesn't even look like chicken. How do you know it's chicken ? You've tasted chicken before?". To this he replied, "Two non-vegetarian friends who were next to me tasted the pieces & confirmed. I still have the pieces BTW. You can come, taste and confirm for yourself."

Swiggy has issued a statement on this incident and wrote “Hi there. We are sorry about the miss from our restaurant partner which led to you receiving the wrong item. This is not the type of service we intend to provide. We will reach out to you over a call right away and address this issue.”

