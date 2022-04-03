Maharaja Yaduveer earns praise for his simplicity - see how
No matter how big and successful one becomes they should always kneel before one's God and Guru. Mysuru's Maharaja from the Wadiyar dynasty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar followed a similar notion for Guru bhakti which was demonstrated yesterday via his viral photo of him sitting on the stage. By doing so, he has proved his humble and down-to-earth nature.
Videos of the same also emerged as well. One Twitter user wrote: “Mysuru Royal Blood has a great Sanskar. Mysuru Maharaja Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar chose to sit on the ground when the next person sitting to him is a Sanyasi."
Yesterday, at the Sri Uttaradi Math of Agrahara the 50th anniversary of Sri Sri 1008 Satyatma Tirtha Sripandagalvaru was celebrated, and Yaduveer Krishna had visited the moment. Throughout the whole program, he refused to sit on the chair provided next to Sri Satyatma Tirtha instead, he chose to sit on the floor of the stage. The photos and videos of him doing so became viral on social media sites with people appreciating his humble gesture.
Ambulance headed with patient to Meerut runs out of fuel midway
In a case of negligence an ambulance carrying a patient, moving towards Meerut from Bijnor on Saturday evening suddenly ran out of fuel on the way. Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan intimated the incident and said "The ambulance was not from Meerut. It was coming from Bijnor to Meerut when it ran out of fuel." A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light.
Rajasthan ATS arrests 3 more suspected terrorists
The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested three more suspected terrorists of the terror module busted on March 30, police said. On March 30, the state police had arrested three suspected terrorists and detained five, recovering 12 kilogram explosive material from a suspicious SUV stopped by Nimbaheda police in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Two officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police have been appointed as co-investigative officers.
324 government employees in Dharwad fined for carrying unauthorized BPL cards
Yesterday, the HRMS data revealed that several government employees from Dharwad were carrying illegal BPL cards. The officials have identified 324 such employees out of which 24 have already been fined and the remaining 300 are yet to pay the fine. Some of these amenities like ration or treatment at government hospitals are available for free to anyone holding a BPL card. As per the rules, a government employee cannot hold a BPL card.
43 earthen stoves in Puri’s Jagannath temple kitchen found vandalised
More than 40 wood-fired stoves called chullahs in the kitchen of 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri were found vandalised on Sunday morning, officials said. Officials said when the doors of the 'Roshaghara' or the temple kitchen were opened on Sunday morning for cooking of elaborate divine food called Mahaprasad and other delicacies, they found at least 43 of the 240 stoves broken, fully or partially.
'Those involved in rioting won't be spared': Rajasthan CM on Karauli clash
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured strict action against those responsible for communal clashes that broke out in Karauli city a day ago. Clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, leaving at least 35 people injured. Curfew was later enforced in Karauli city to avoid further chaos in the area. In connection with the violence, 36 people were also detained.
