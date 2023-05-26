Mallikarjun Kharge writes to railway minister, requests for additional trains in Karnataka

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnaw and requested him for additional train services from Bidar and Kalaburgi to Bengaluru. He also stressed that there is a need to run extra trains between the two towns and the state capital the current services are unable to accommodate the passengers.

In a letter Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “I am writing this to bring to your notice that due to huge rush in the existing trains the passengers are facing extreme difficulties travelling between Bidar - Bengaluru and Kalaburgi - Bengaluru Sectors. The situation is far worse in unreserved coaches which are jam packed. As a matter of fact, more than six thousand people are travelling on a daily basis from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru. For want of adequate trains and huge rush, people are compelled to travel in unreserved coaches lying on floors and for most of them stepping into the general coaches has become an everyday ordeal.”

Kharge also requested for an urgent intervention of the railway minister and asked him to add two additional train services from Kalaburgi and one new train from Bidar to the IT capital. “The ground situation is that a large number of people commute daily between Bidar and Bengaluru. The reserved quota for these two cities is far below the necessary requirement. Under these circumstances, there is an urgent need to start two new trains from Kalaburagi and one more train between Bidar to Bengaluru which would go a long way in reducing the rush and hence the plight of the travelling passengers,” he added.

Currently Udyan Express, Karnataka Express, Basava Express, Solapur Hassan Express and Coimbatore Express are the daily trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburgi. Other services like Nagarcoil Express, Tuticorin Vivek Express, Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, M.G.R Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express and Yesvantpur Suvidha Express run only once a week between Kalaburgi and Bengaluru.