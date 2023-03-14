Man arrested for murder after 28-yr-old air hostess falls from building

A day after a 28-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth-floor balcony of an apartment building in the city, Bengaluru Police on Monday registered a case of murder and arrested her lover for allegedly pushing her, officials said.

Murder case registered against boyfriend after air hostess falls to death from building in Bengaluru, police said. (Agencies/Representative use)

In the early hours of Saturday, Archana Dhiman (28), a native of Himachal Pradesh, died after she fell from the fourth floor of the Renuka Residency apartment in Koramangala, where the accused, Adesh, lives, police said.

In his complaint, Dhiman’s father accused Adesh of pushing her from the apartment with the intention of killing her, the police said. Adesh was arrested after the incident.

However, Adesh, who was detained for questioning on Saturday, claimed that Dhiman was on the balcony when she accidentally slipped and fell, a police officer said.

According to the police, Adesh hails from Kerala and works as a techie at a software firm in the city. Dhiman worked as an air hostess at an international airline based out of Dubai.

The two met on a dating application and had been friends for over six months. They had some differences but hadn’t broken up, a police officer said. On Friday night, they returned home after watching a movie at the Forum Mall in Koramangala and had an argument late in the night, he added.

“The woman died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment complex. Based on the complaint of the father, we have registered a murder case at the Koramangala police station. The parents suspect her boyfriend, and we have registered a case based on the complainant. The investigation is underway, and the charge sheet will be filed based on that,” deputy commissioner of police (southeast division) CK Baba said.

“The man is from Kerala and works at a private firm in the city. He is an MBA graduate. The woman was working earlier in Bengaluru at a domestic airline. A few months back, she joined an international airline and was based in Dubai. Based on the information we got in the past three days, the two used to visit each other often. We will investigate further to ascertain the role of everyone,” the DCP added.

Soon after the incident, Adesh called the police and told them about it, the police said, adding that Dhiman was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival since she was critically injured.