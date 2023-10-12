Man held for pelting stones at CM Siddaramaiah’s residence in Mysuru

A man has been arrested for pelting stones at chief minister Siddaramaiah’s residence in Mysuru, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sathyamurthy from Hootagalli in Mysuru. The incident occurred at TK Layout in the city. According to police, the accused arrived in a bike carrying stones early in the morning at around 7.45 am and hurled them at the chief minister’s residence.

The police officers who were inside the premises of the house came out and tried to stop him, the accused allegedly threw stones at them as well. Though the policemen tried to stop him, he didn’t stop, and escaped on his bike.The police tried to chase the accused near Hootagalli Ring Road, where he assaulted them, police officers said, adding that he was then arrested.

Mysuru City police commissioner Ramesh Banoth, said, “Around 7:45 am Sathyamurthy came near the chief minister’s residence on a bike. He also brought gravel stones and pelted it at the CM’s residence. Due to this, the front window of the house was broken.”

“After the incident, he ran away from there and immediately the police who were on duty tried to catch him. He escaped from them, and the police, took him into custody. We are investigating why he did this,” Banoth said.

“He has not been declared mentally ill anywhere. There is no official record about his mental condition, but there is an information that he visits government offices. We are investigating whether anyone else was behind this,” he added.

Police officers said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had earlier thrashed an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) control unit when he had gone to cast his vote at a polling booth in Hootagalli during the Assembly elections. He had also put-up derogatory posts on social media using Mysuru DC Dr KV Rajendra’s photo.

The Saraswathipuram police have registered a case under XXX SECTIONS OF THE IPC on the allegation of stone pelting at the chief minister’s house, while the Vijayanagar police have registered a case on charges of assault on police personnel and obstruction of duty. PLEASE MENTION THE SECTION

