Man kills wife on Bengaluru street over suspicion of extramarital affair, arrested

A 43-year-old man murdered his estranged wife in cold blood on a public road in Bengaluru's Chikkathoguru near Electronics City on Friday night, following years of suspicion and domestic strife. Woman hacked to death in Bengaluru by a man. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

According to multiple reports, the accused, Krishnappa alias Krishna, a daily wage worker from Bagepalli, allegedly ambushed his wife K Sharada, 38, and stabbed her multiple times in the neck with a knife, killing her on the spot. Sharada worked as a domestic help and was returning home when the attack occurred around 8 pm.

According to police, Krishnappa had been harbouring doubts about Sharada’s fidelity for years, which had led to their separation nearly four years ago. The couple, married for 17 years, have two children — a 15-year-old son who lives with Krishnappa in Bagepalli, and a 12-year-old daughter who stays with Sharada in Bengaluru.

Investigators said the murder was premeditated as Krishnappa reportedly travelled from Bagepalli carrying two newly bought knives. He was suspected to keep an eye on Sharada’s routine and waited for her on her way back from work.

Investigation ongoing

As Sharada walked along the street, Krishnappa lunged at her and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck. Horrified bystanders rushed to intervene, overpowered him, and handed him over to the police. He was arrested on the spot.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the motive stemmed from long-standing suspicion and resentment. Sharada had chosen to live apart, but Krishnappa allegedly continued to monitor her movements and grew increasingly hostile over time.

The brutal murder has left residents of the locality in shock, especially given the public nature of the crime. Police have registered a case of murder and are questioning the accused further to understand the full extent of planning.