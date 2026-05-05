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Man kills woman lecturer, sets car ablaze; dies by suicide in Karnataka

Man kills woman lecturer, sets car ablaze; dies by suicide in Karnataka

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, A 46-year-old man allegedly killed a woman lecturer by setting fire to the car with her inside, before dying by suicide; his severed body was found by railway police the next day, police said on Tuesday.

Man kills woman lecturer, sets car ablaze; dies by suicide in Karnataka

The deceased, identified as Ramanjinappa, a resident of Doddaballapura, was a contract worker in the tahsildar's office, they said.

Police said the man, who was married and had apparently separated from his wife, was in an illicit relationship with a woman identified as Saroja, whose charred body was found inside a gutted car in an isolated area near the Bashetty Industrial Area in Doddaballapura taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Saroja was also married and had a son, police said.

According to police, on Saturday, the man allegedly borrowed a car from an acquaintance, claiming he had a medical emergency and needed to visit a hospital.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said the man picked up the lecturer from a bus stop in Devanahalli. The two spent a couple of hours driving around Nandi Hills and nearby areas.

Saroja's husband filed a complaint accusing Ramanjinappa of killing her, police said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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