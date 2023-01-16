Man who made threat calls to Gadkari's office claims to be from Dawood's gang

The accused who made threatening calls to union minister Nitin Gadkari’s office from Karnataka’s Belagavi claimed that he is a part of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang and demanded Rs. 100 crores, reported news agency PTI. The caller made threatening calls from inside Belagavi jail where he is serving the imprisonment, said police. The Nagpur police reached Belagavi on Saturday to investigate the matter.

According to the report, the caller is identified as Jayesh Pujari who was sentenced to death by the court in a murder case. The motive behind threatening calls is yet to be announced by the police as investigation is pending. The team from Nagpur Police is likely to request the Belagavi jail administration to allow them to question Pujari on Monday, an officer from Nagpur police told PTI. At least three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari's Public Relations office in Khamla area in Nagpur between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm on Saturday, following which security was strengthened at the home and office of the Nagpur MP who belongs to the BJP.

The report also added that the caller threatened to harm the minister if his demands were not met. "The caller had told the phone operator at Gadkari's office that he is a member of the D gang and demanded ₹100 crore from the minister. He threatened to harm the minister with a bomb if his demand is not met," a top cop from Nagpur Police told PTI.

