Mangaluru blast: Police recover explosive materials from suspect's home

Mohammed Shariq - the main accused in the Mangaluru blast case - had explosive materials like matchboxes, nut bolts, circuits, which are used in making bombs, stashed away at his residence in Mysuru, Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar told reporters Monday. He also said that Mohan Kumar - from whom Shariq rented the property - 'was not aware of these activities'.

"We found matchbox(es), sulphur, phosphorus, batteries, circuits, and nut and bolts from the house (rented by Shariq in Mysuru). Mohan Kumar, the owner of the house, was not aware of these activities," the senior police official said, adding that raids were being carried out in seven locations to track down and apprehend all those who helped Mohd Shariq.

"Some purchases (of explosive materials and bomb ingredients) were made online and some offline. The investigation is going on to find out all sources..." he said.

The ADGP also underlined Shariq's links organised terror; this comes after police earlier today said the 24-year-old is wanted for alleged links with the Islamic State. An officer familiar with the investigation said Shariq is believed to be connected to Mateen Ahmed Taha, a member of the IS' Al-Hind module that was active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

There is a ₹5 lakh reward for information leading to the capture of Taha, who is thought to be Shariq's handler. Police believe he used a messaging platform (it is unclear which service was used) to contact Islamic State militants and receive bomb-making manuals.

At least one other terrorist - an Arafat Ali - acted as Shariq's handler, the police said.

The Al-Hind module was busted by the National Investigation Agency in 2020 and it was declared that it 'wanted to establish an IS province in south India'.

Shariq had been arrested in that case in December 2020 but was let off on bail, a police officer said on condition of anonymity. In September his name cropped up in another terror-related case - in clashes over raising banners of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan.

Since then Shariq had been absconding and only surfaced for the blast in Mangaluru.

Terror struck the city Saturday after the low-intensity blast allegedly engineered by Shariq, who was in an auto-rickshaw when it exploded on the outskirts of the city.

The driver and Shariq were injured in the blast; Shariq has severe burn injuries.

"...Our priority is to see that he survives, we have to take him to a stage where we can question him," Alok Kumar told reporters.

Shariq has been booked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police sources told news agency PTI. The blast has been termed 'act of terror with intention to cause serious damage'.

Karnataka police have formed five teams to work on this case.

