Mangaluru cooker blast accused shifted to Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital

Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the Mangaluru blast case, was shifted to Bengaluru on Saturday, police officials told news agency PTI. He was taken from Mangaluru to Victoria Hospital in the Karnataka state capital for treatment of burn injuries on the advice of his doctors.

Shariq, a native of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, was brought to the hospital at 6 am. He suffered 45 per cent burns after a pressure cooker he was carrying exploded in an autorickshaw on the outskirts of Mangaluru last month.

The cooker was found to have been fitted with detonators, wires and batteries.

The driver of the auto rickshaw was also injured in the blast and is being treated in Mangaluru, police said.

Shariq was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month, after doctors declared him fit for questioning. He had reportedly lost the use of his voice after the blast.

The case has raked up a political slugfest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Karnataka, especially after KPCC chief DK Shivakumar questioned the probe into the case.

“Hours after the Mangaluru blast, the ruling government and DGP immediately declared it a terrorist activity without any investigation, as if it was similar to the Mumbai terror attack,” Shivkumar said on Thursday, invoking clap backs from chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and home minister Araga Jnanendra.

(With inputs from PTI)

