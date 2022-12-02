Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast accused to be questioned by NIA

Published on Dec 02, 2022 09:28 AM IST

The bomb blast case, which was declared as a terror act, is now being probed by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Mangaluru police informed that the accused in the auto-rickshaw bomb blast case who was injured during the blast is now fit for investigation. The bomb blast case, which was declared as a terror act, is now being probed by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Mangaluru police commissioner N Sashikumar said, “Doctors who were treating the accused certified on Friday that the accused in bomb blast case is fit for questioning. We have finished all the formalities and the Mangaluru auto rickshaw bomb blast case has now been transferred to the National Investigation Agency.”

Earlier in a statement, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said the state had recommended an NIA probe into the bomb blast. The Union ministry of home affairs then accepted and directed the agency to launch an investigation.

On November 19, an explosion was reported in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, injuring the driver and the passenger, Mohammed Shariq (24), who is also the prime accused in the case. The accused Shariq, from Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district, was travelling in the autorickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with a detonator, wires and batteries when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Karnataka police chief later declared it a terror act and revealed that the accused has links with organised terror groups.

