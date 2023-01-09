Mangaluru police arrest Goa man for allegedly peddling drugs: Report

The Karnataka police arrested a man at Mangaluru and seized 16 grams of narcotics estimated to be worth ₹1.56 lakh from Karnataka on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. The accused, identified as Abdulla Bardila (51), is a resident of Goa and was arrested a Mangaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, the accused was found in possession of one auto-press transparent Polyphone bag containing white colour powder suspected to be Cocaine weighing 12.64 grams, police said. Mangaluru police further told ANI, "There was another similar bag containing in it crystal powder suspected to be MDMA (drug), weighing 3.82 grams. the total value of the seized narcotics approximately stands at Rs. 1, 56,000 in the international market."

The accused was arrested during a search by police inspector Nitin Halarankar, said the report.

Recently, the crime branch officials of Bengaluru police too arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly peddling drugs in the Electronic City area. The cops had recovered 250 grams of MDMA crystals from the accused and seized the narcotic substance. The cops also arrested four accused for allegedly peddling drugs worth Rs. 2.7 crore in the city in December. All the accused were caught in DJ Halli police limits of Bengaluru and police seized the recovered narcotic substance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another 27 people were also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru for allegedly running a drug racket through various messaging platforms. The 27 people include both peddlers and even users of the banned narcotics substances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON