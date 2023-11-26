Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mangaluru: Police seizes 1.575 kg Ambergris worth over 1.5 cr, 3 held

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 26, 2023 12:01 PM IST

According to the Mangaluru police, the accused have been identified as Pyarejan alias Sethu (37), Badruddin alias Badru (28) and Rajesh (22).

Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested three people and seized 1.575 kg of Ambergris worth 1,57,50,000 in Mangaluru on Saturday.

The police also seized a car worth 5 lakh and 3 mobile phones worth 30,000 from the procession of the accused.

Ambergris is a product of sperm whales, which is a protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and is thus prohibited for possession/export/transport.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

