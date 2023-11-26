Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested three people and seized 1.575 kg of Ambergris worth ₹1,57,50,000 in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Mangaluru: Police seizes 1.575 kg Ambergris worth over ₹ 1.5 cr, 3 held

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - We are faster than Sam Altman and OpenAI: Namma Yatri's marketing spin on point

According to the Mangaluru police, the accused have been identified as Pyarejan alias Sethu (37), Badruddin alias Badru (28) and Rajesh (22).

The police also seized a car worth ₹5 lakh and 3 mobile phones worth ₹30,000 from the procession of the accused.

Ambergris is a product of sperm whales, which is a protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and is thus prohibited for possession/export/transport.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON