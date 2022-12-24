Masks now mandatory across pvt schools, B’luru University

The Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) directed private schools in Bengaluru to make masks mandatory for students and staff on Friday after the state government released guidelines asking people to wear masks in indoor and closed places.

The association directed schools to take precautions, follow social distancing and thermal screening and ensure students and staff get tested if symptoms arise.

Bangalore University has also asked students and staff to wear face masks.

On Thursday, the Karnataka health department said it is strongly advised to wear a face mask, particularly by the elderly and those with comorbidities in all indoor areas and closed places like pubs, bars, restaurants, cinema halls, buses, flights, among others.

“All eligible are advised to take up the precautionary dose of the vaccination at the earliest,” the Covid advisory said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar, on Friday, said as per the Union health ministry’s direction, mock drills will be conducted in all government hospitals on December 27.

“Mock drills will be conducted to ensure that all infrastructure we had installed during earlier waves of Covid-19, including oxygen plants and oxygen generators, is ready to use,” Sudhakar said.

Speaking to the media after participating in the video conference of health ministers of all the states conducted by the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sudhakar said, “All the states were informed in the meeting about how Covid-19 is on the rise in different countries in the last three months.”

“The state government has already taken several precautionary measures in the meeting held under the leadership of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday. Positive cases will be sent for compulsory genomic sequencing to track new variants,” the health minister said.

Sudhakar stated that booster doses would be given to senior citizens on priority, and 2% of international passengers are being randomly tested at airports.

“We have suggested that the process of international passengers uploading negative RTPCR certificates not older than 72 hours from the date of travel through Air Suvidha should be restarted. People should take all precautionary measures, including wearing masks.”

The minister also advised people to postpone organising public celebrations where people gather, including New Year, for a few days.