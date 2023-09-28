Massive traffic jam hits commuters on ORR tech corridor in Bengaluru

The tech corridor, Outer Ring Road (ORR), witnessed a massive traffic congestion on Wednesday evening, prompting the traffic police to issue an advisory to IT companies to delay leaving the office. Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Mahadevapura Task Force)

“Huge Traffic pile up on ORR from Marathalli to Sarjapur. Pls instruct ITBT companies on ORR not to rush out because its huge jam due to invariably huge no of vehicles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) Kuldeep Kumar R Jain wrote on X.

The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), which is an association of all companies between Central Silk Board Junction and Krishnarajapura in Outer Ring Road and Arterial Areas, alert companies to inform their employees to extend their exit time in reponse to the gridlock in ORR.

“ALERT: REQUESTING MEMBER COMPANIES TO INFORM YOUR EMPLOYEES TO EXTEND THEIR EXIT TIME, GRIDLOCK IN ORR, AWAIT FURTHER UPDATES SOON from @blrcitytraffic @DCPTrEastBCP,” the ORRCA wrote.

The Mahadevapura task force, headed by MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali, and gives regular updates on roads, traffic management, sustainable mobility, metro and suburban rail, posted on platform X, sharing a photo of a massive traffic jam near Ring Road and advised people to leave the office only after 8 pm.

According to police officials, the traffic jam could be due to the upcoming long weekend with several people heading out of the city. While September 28 is a public holiday due to Eid Milad, a statewide bandh has been called on September 29 over the Cauvery issue, followed by October 2, which is again a public holiday as it mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Whitefield Traffic Police Station also took to X and flagged a vehicle break-down at Thubharahalli, which led to traffic congestion, and urged commuters to cooperate.

“’Traffic Advisory’: Slow moving Traffic due to vehicle breakdown at Thubharahalli. It will be moved shortly. Thank you for your support and cooperation.”

“Due to high volume of vehicles traffic movement is slow, we are working on it to clear the traffic please bear with us it will clear soon,” Bellandur Traffic BTP wrote on X as well.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan slammed the state government over the traffic congestion and said the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro link could have averted the issue. “Bengaluru’s tech hub, ORR, faced an unprecedented traffic jam, trapping techies, office-goers, and school buses for almost 4 hours. The Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro link, could have eased this, but the State Govt’s inaction, despite CMRS approval, prolongs the suffering.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!