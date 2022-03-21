Medical student Naveen’s body arrives in Bengaluru; Karnataka CM thanks Centre

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, an MBBA student who was killed in a shelling attack in war-torn Ukraine️, arrived in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai among others paid his last respects to the student. He was killed on March 1 in Kharkiv city of Ukraine.

The state chief minister also thanked the central government for bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen. “It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," news agency ANI qouted Bommai as saying.

Earlier in the day, he also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. "With the effort of your good self, the Naveen Shekharappa mortal remains are coming on Monday," Bommai wrote in the letter to the Prime Minister.

The 21-year-old Naveen was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. He was pursuing his medical studies at Kharkiv National Medical University. According to reports, he was standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in shelling by Russian forces.

The chief minister has also handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

