'Millet Challenge' & 1 crore prize money: What Sitharaman said in Karnataka

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs. 25 crores of funding for University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur of Karnataka under the NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). The minister attended the Millet conclave 2022 on Saturday which was held at the agricultural university. She also visited the millet stalls, which were showcased at the event.

“The university showed their commendable work in promoting millets and it has convinced chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to go global with the Raichur millet declaration. From the union ministry of finance, I announce ₹25 crore to this agricultural university to work further on millets," she announced.

"The funds must be used for creating facilities which are millet-focused which can be testing labs or even roping in startups to work together in making Raichur millets global. I was also told that the 7 districts around Raichur grow various types of millets and the university should make sure that the effort of farmers doesn’t go in vain," the union minister added.

The minister has also declared a ‘Millet Challenge’ to all young minds in the country. “I request everybody to take up the millet challenge and come up with solutions to the millet related problems in the country. The three winners will be given 1 crore rupees each, if they win this challenge. And 15 other people will be given 20 lakh rupees each whose ideas are good but need help to strengthen them. All questions related to this challenge will be answered by the NITI Ayog within a week," added the minister.