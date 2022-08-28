'Millet Challenge' & ₹1 crore prize money: What Sitharaman said in Karnataka
The minister attended the Millet conclave 2022 on Saturday which was held at the agricultural university.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs. 25 crores of funding for University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur of Karnataka under the NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). The minister attended the Millet conclave 2022 on Saturday which was held at the agricultural university. She also visited the millet stalls, which were showcased at the event.
“The university showed their commendable work in promoting millets and it has convinced chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to go global with the Raichur millet declaration. From the union ministry of finance, I announce ₹25 crore to this agricultural university to work further on millets," she announced.
"The funds must be used for creating facilities which are millet-focused which can be testing labs or even roping in startups to work together in making Raichur millets global. I was also told that the 7 districts around Raichur grow various types of millets and the university should make sure that the effort of farmers doesn’t go in vain," the union minister added.
The minister has also declared a ‘Millet Challenge’ to all young minds in the country. “I request everybody to take up the millet challenge and come up with solutions to the millet related problems in the country. The three winners will be given 1 crore rupees each, if they win this challenge. And 15 other people will be given 20 lakh rupees each whose ideas are good but need help to strengthen them. All questions related to this challenge will be answered by the NITI Ayog within a week," added the minister.
-
Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, parts of city likely to get light rain
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning as parts of the city were expected to get light rain while the maximum temperature was expected to be 34 degrees Celsius. The month is set to end with a large rain deficit with Delhi recording only 40.0mm of rainfall so far in August compared to a regular monthly average of 247.7mm. Northwest India has mostly received deficit rainfall.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics