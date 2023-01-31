Minimum temperature in Karnataka expected to drop below normal this week: IMD

Some parts of Karnataka are likely to see a minimum temperature of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal for a couple days this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Bengaluru will meanwhile sport a generally cloudy sky with light rain very likely. The city might get mist in early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures for today and tomorrow are expected to be around 28 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minimum temperature in the city on Wednesday might drop a little to 17 degrees Celsius. The IMD also said Bagalkote recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius in the state on Monday.

It predicted light rain at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), with dry weather very likely to prevail over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka (NIK).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also forecasted isolated to scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Malnad districts, with isolated very light to light rains likely over NIK districts.

“Scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Davanagere districts and isolated very light to light rains likely to prevail over remaining districts of the (SIK) region,” the KSNDMC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Isolated very light to light rains likely over Vijayanagara district and dry weather likely to prevail over remaining districts of the (NIK) region,” it added.

In Malnad areas, it expected scattered to moderate rains over Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts and said Bengaluru (BBMP limits) might also see light rain with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Average minimum temperature in Karnataka was 13.6 degrees Celsius, recorded at Hassan District. Around 82 percent geographical area in the state recorded a minimum temperature in the range of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature in the range of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius was recorded in parts of Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, Kodagu and Dharwad districts, the centre said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Average maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Dakshina Kannada district, with maximum temperature in the range of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius recorded in some parts of Dakshina Kannada, Raichur and Udupi districts, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON