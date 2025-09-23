Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Mob in Karnataka torches vehicle transporting beef 'illegally'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 02:19 pm IST

Locals in Ainapur set fire to a truck allegedly transporting illegal beef to Telangana. 

A truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to Telangana was set on fire by locals in Ainapur town on Monday night, police reported.

Upon inspection, locals discovered beef inside the truck.(Representational Image)
Upon inspection, locals discovered beef inside the truck.(Representational Image)

The vehicle, which was travelling from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad, was stopped near the Siddeshwar temple in Kagawad taluk. Upon inspection, locals discovered beef inside the truck and, enraged by the find, set it ablaze, police said according to news agency PTI.

By the time fire tenders from the Belagavi Fire Department and Ugar Sugar Factory reached the scene, the truck had already been completely destroyed, the report added.

Authorities have registered cases under the Prevention of Cattle Slaughter Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Additionally, charges related to robbery have been filed.

Police confirmed that three individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged illegal transport of meat.

More details awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

