Modi's ISRO visit: Traffic restrictions imposed on some Bengaluru routes for PM 's arrival. Check list

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru on Saturday to meet the team behind Chandrayaan 3's success, the city traffic police issued an advisory for some routes and has asked the commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Amid PM Modi's visit, the Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory for as many as 13 routes.(HT_PRINT)

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police issued a list of certain routes, urging the commuters to avoid them from 4.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m in the wake of PM's visit. PM Modi landed at the Bengaluru airport around 6:20 am and is expected to meet the Indian Space Research Scientists around 7:15 am, an official release said. "He will reach Bengaluru immediately after returning from his visit to South Africa and Greece," it said. (PM Modi's ISRO visit LIVE)

The traffic police said that restrictions have been imposed on the listed routes while all types of heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Check the full list here:

Serial No Road 1 Old Airport Road 2 Old Madras Road 3 M.G. Road 4 Cubbon Road 5 Raj Bhavan Road 6 Ballari Road (Mekhri Circle) 7 C.V. Raman Road 8 Yashwanthapura Flyover 9 Tumkur Road (Yeshwantpur to Nagasandra) 10 Magadi Road 11 Outer Ring Road (Goraguntepalya Jn to Sumanahalli) 12 Gubbi Thotadhappa Road 13 Jalahalli Crossroad

As per the list, traffic disption is expected on the Old Airport Road, Old Madras Road, M.G. Road, Outer Ring Road (from Goraguntepalya Jn to Sumanahalli), Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Ballari Road (Mekhri Circle), Tumkur Road (from Yeshwantpur to Nagasandra), C.V. Raman Road, Yashwanthapura Flyover, Magadi Road, Gubbi Thotadhappa Road, Jalahalli crossroad.

PM Modi concludes foreign visit:

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru directly after concluding his four day two-nation tour to South Africa and Greece this week. He attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24. After that, he visited Greece and met with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou. During the Greece visit, PM Modi was also conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens, Greece.

He will meet with the ISRO scientists who led the Chandrayaan 3 project and will congratulate them on this landmark feat. India became the first nation to land a spacecraft near the Moon's south pole on Wednesday following Chandrayaan 3's touchdown on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan 3 mission was led by ISRO chairman S Somanath; project director Veeramuthuvel; project deputy director Kalapana K; M Sankaran, the director of U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru where the satellite was built; and M Srikanth, the mission director.

