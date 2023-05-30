Karnataka: Mob attacks Hindu man for dropping classmate home

A group of five Muslim men assaulted a 20-year-old Hindu man for dropping his Muslim classmate to her house at Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district on Sunday, officials said. The incident came forward amid the chief minister’s stern warning of strict action against cases of moral policing in the state.

A 22-year-old Hindu man assaulted by Muslim mob at Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district. (Getty Images)

According to officials, Vinay Kumar from Visvesvaraya Nagar in Bhadravati and the young woman from Qalandar Nagar in Bhadravathi are students of the Paramedical College. The girl student took a drop from the Hindu boy as her sister met with an accident on Saturday.

While the 20-year-old was returning after dropping her, a group of young Muslim men cornered him near Zhandakatte. “The mob asked what is your name, and while he was saying his name, they suddenly attacked him saying why he dropped the woman and assaulted him,” a police official said.

The mob also attacked his two friends, Abhi and Yeshwanth, when they rushed to the spot after hearing about this. At this time, the locals who were at the place sent him away. It is said that the mob also threatened the locals which created a ruckus. A case has been registered at the Old Town police station regarding the incident.

‘’We have arrested four individuals who assaulted Vinay Kumar, Abhi and Yeshwanth. Another accused is absconding and search is on to trace him,” Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar told HT. He said the police have registered a case under IPC 506 (threatening with life), 504 (intentional insult), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (guilty of rioting), 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly) and 323 (assault).

SP Mithun Kumar warned that the police would take stringent action against those who take law into their hands. “No one has the power to curtail rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” he added.

