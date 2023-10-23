The grand Mysuru airshow is all set to happen today evening as the Dasara celebrations are going to end in the cultural city. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is expected to attend the air show. The event will take place at the torchlight parade grounds in Banni Mandap stadium of the city.

Mysuru Dasara: City decks up for air show, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to attend (file pgoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Mysuru Dasara Festival: Renowned Jumbo Savari procession accessible to all this year

Dasara is celebrated as state festival ‘Nadahabba’ and the celebration of the festival is led by the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. During Dasara, the entire city is decorated and illuminated with colourful lights. The Mysuru palace lights will be the highlight of the city.

The illuminated Mysore Palace during the Dasara celebrations draws tourists from all over the world. The elephants for the Dasara processions are also undergoing training for the grand day. 12 Dasara jumbos will march on the procession route from the Mysore Palace to Bannimantap twice a day.

Navaratri is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, and distinct traditions are practised in different states. The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dasara or Vijaya Dashami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year. From Ashwin Shukla Paksha's Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed.

The Karnataka government has directed the police department to deploy tight security across the city for a smooth procession.

(With agency inpurs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail