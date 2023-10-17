Mysuru Dasara Festival: Renowned Jumbo Savari procession accessible to all this year

Mysuru Dasara Festival, renowned for its grand Jumbo Savari procession featuring elephants carrying an ambari, presents a unique opportunity this year. At the R Gate of Mysuru, people can now stand beside these elephants and capture them.

The Municipal Corporation has artfully recreated this jumbo experience at the Gate Circle, complete with an elephant carrying an ambari and two other elephants standing next to it. This representation is drawing crowds eager to snap selfies with these lifelike figurines.

However, for this year's Vijayadashmi, the Jumbo Savari procession will see significant changes.

To ensure crowd management, the procession will be restricted to the Mysuru Palace premises and will feature just five elephants. This means it won't pass through the city's main streets as it traditionally has.

Unfortunately, popular events like the Food Festival and Yuva Dasara will not be held. Yet, cultural programs will be held in front of the illuminated palace each evening and will be live-streamed on all electronic and social media platforms, ensuring that the spirit of Dasara continues to shine bright.

The ten-day festival was kickstarted on Sunday at Chamundi Hills of the cultural city. Popular music director Hamsalekha has formally inaugurated the event and chief minister Siddaramaiah was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Siddaramaiah formally invited the people of the country to visit Mysuru during the next 10 days and witness the grand events. “With immense pleasure and pride, I, Shri Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, on behalf of the people of Karnataka, invite everyone from across the country and the world to the grandeur of the Mysuru Dasara festivities,” said the chief minister in a formal open invitation.

According to a few reports, more than 4,000 police personnel are deployed for security, including 11 SPs led by a DIG. Cameras are installed at all important streets to monitor the movements and bomb squads are called for safety purposes. The devotees are also asked to report any unusual incidents to the nearby police station or patrol vehicles.

