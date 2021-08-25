Mysuru police bust fake RT-PCR test racket, 3 arrested

Mysuru police on Monday arrested two people for trying to enter Karnataka using fake RT-PCR reports. In the investigation that followed, one more person was arrested for preparing the fake report.

Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state government had imposed strict regulations for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala, including mandatory RT-PCR test reports.

The arrest took place based on an input that people were entering the state using fake test reports. A team of HD Kote Police began conducting checks at the Bavali check-post. During one such inspection, when the team checked the QR code on one of the reports, it was found to be fake.

The two men -- Jabeer and Shariff – traveling using the fake reports were taken into custody. “Based on the information, we located the origin of the fake report to Vellamunda city, in Wayanad (in Kerala). We arrested Ranjit, who runs a tours and travels agency, and seized the computer and other equipment used to prepare the fake reports,” said HD Kote police official.

Another accused, identified as Nishad, has gone absconding, and the police have launched a hunt to nab him. Jabber and Shariff were produced before a court, which remanded them to 14 days judicial custody .

Meanwhile, BJP member of legislative council AH Vishwanath accused the personnel at Bavali check-post on the border of Karnataka and Kerala of taking money to allow people to enter from across the state without any RT-PCR negative report.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, he said that the personnel at the Bavali check-post are reportedly collecting money to allow people from the neighboring state without insisting on the negative reports.

The MLC urged the government to close this border till the situation improves in Kerala. “Senior officers must make surprise visits to keep a tight vigil in the border. By intensifying checking at the border, the government must withdraw the weekend curfew imposed on Mysuru city from 9 pm on Friday up to 5 am on Monday in view of the low positivity rate. Traders are badly hit due to weekend curfew,” he added.

Karnataka government’s decision to demand RT-PCR test had led to protest in Dakshina Kannada district and other parts of the state bordering Kerala. However, the government had insisted that considering the increase in Covid-19 cases in districts bordering Kerala, the rule can’t be withdrawn.