‘Naanu Nandini’ songmakers come out with hilarious rain anthem amid downpour in Bengaluru. Watch

In a city where potholes seem to be vying for their own social media following, content creator Vickypedia has once again hit the nail on the head with a new parody song that’s causing a splash — literally. With the relentless rain drenching Bengaluru’s already crumbling infrastructure, Vickypedia has turned urban woes into urban tunes, serenading residents with a catchy jingle that brilliantly captures the chaos of a soggy city. Vickypedia's latest remix song - ‘Mori Ukkaite Neeru Tumbaite’ - proves that creativity can be the best response to infrastructure challenges.(YouTube)

Set to the popular melody of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi's ‘Dwapara’ song, Vickypedia’s latest viral hit humorously highlights the perils of navigating Bengaluru during the monsoon season.

The song, dubbed ‘Mori Ukkaite Neeru Tumbaite’, only 37 seconds long, begins with the lyrics: “Mori ukkaite, neeru tumbaite, gundi full agide", meaning - drains are overflowing, water has filled up, potholes/pits are full. That is followed by relatable lines: “Auto sigtilla, cab bartilla, fullu psych aagide” - highlighting the city's worsened commute problem amid extreme weather.

The song continues to touch on delays in the launch of the Namma Metro yellow and green line extensions, further expanding on auto drivers demanding exorbitant fares. It ends with Vikas aka Vickypedia deciding to take leave from office to escape from the torrential weather.

Watch the song here:

The parody, apart from earning chuckles on the internet, also serves as a light-hearted reminder of the serious state of affairs. With infrastructure crumbling and drainage systems overflowing, the song cleverly trolls the authorities while simultaneously uniting citizens in their shared frustration.

The short, posted five days ago, has already amassed around 19 lakh views on YouTube. Fans took to the comment section to express their delight, writing replies such as, “Take rest, enjoy good coffee, Nandini. I also have taken leave,” and “Nice way to convey the msg. May your team reach new heights very soon.”

Many praised the content creator for bringing attention to serious issues in such a fun way. Vickypedia is known for his unique blend of humour and social commentary, having made a spoof video on the sorry state of roads in Bengaluru - due in no small part to repeated digging up by local bodies - titled 'Contractor Chandru and his diggings', in 2022.

He shot to fame after his viral song - ‘Naanu Nandini’ - set to the tune of 'Barbie Girl'.