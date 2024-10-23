Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Naanu Nandini’ songmakers come out with hilarious rain anthem amid downpour in Bengaluru. Watch

ByYamini C S
Oct 23, 2024 02:03 PM IST

Vickypedia's new parody song, ‘Mori Ukkaite Neeru Tumbaite’, humorously addresses Bengaluru's monsoon woes, amassing 19 lakh views.

In a city where potholes seem to be vying for their own social media following, content creator Vickypedia has once again hit the nail on the head with a new parody song that’s causing a splash — literally. With the relentless rain drenching Bengaluru’s already crumbling infrastructure, Vickypedia has turned urban woes into urban tunes, serenading residents with a catchy jingle that brilliantly captures the chaos of a soggy city.

Vickypedia's latest remix song - ‘Mori Ukkaite Neeru Tumbaite’ - proves that creativity can be the best response to infrastructure challenges.(YouTube)
Vickypedia's latest remix song - ‘Mori Ukkaite Neeru Tumbaite’ - proves that creativity can be the best response to infrastructure challenges.(YouTube)

Set to the popular melody of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi's ‘Dwapara’ song, Vickypedia’s latest viral hit humorously highlights the perils of navigating Bengaluru during the monsoon season.

The song, dubbed ‘Mori Ukkaite Neeru Tumbaite’, only 37 seconds long, begins with the lyrics: “Mori ukkaite, neeru tumbaite, gundi full agide", meaning - drains are overflowing, water has filled up, potholes/pits are full. That is followed by relatable lines: “Auto sigtilla, cab bartilla, fullu psych aagide” - highlighting the city's worsened commute problem amid extreme weather.

The song continues to touch on delays in the launch of the Namma Metro yellow and green line extensions, further expanding on auto drivers demanding exorbitant fares. It ends with Vikas aka Vickypedia deciding to take leave from office to escape from the torrential weather.

Watch the song here:

The parody, apart from earning chuckles on the internet, also serves as a light-hearted reminder of the serious state of affairs. With infrastructure crumbling and drainage systems overflowing, the song cleverly trolls the authorities while simultaneously uniting citizens in their shared frustration.

The short, posted five days ago, has already amassed around 19 lakh views on YouTube. Fans took to the comment section to express their delight, writing replies such as, “Take rest, enjoy good coffee, Nandini. I also have taken leave,” and “Nice way to convey the msg. May your team reach new heights very soon.”

Many praised the content creator for bringing attention to serious issues in such a fun way. Vickypedia is known for his unique blend of humour and social commentary, having made a spoof video on the sorry state of roads in Bengaluru - due in no small part to repeated digging up by local bodies - titled 'Contractor Chandru and his diggings', in 2022.

READ | ‘Contractor Chandru and his diggings’ - a hilarious video on Bengaluru roads

He shot to fame after his viral song - ‘Naanu Nandini’ - set to the tune of 'Barbie Girl'.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //