'Nandini milk in Delhi's five star hotel': Karnataka man flaunts home-grown dairy brand's popularity

The Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) popular Nandini dairy brand is making waves in the national capital as its milk products become available across New Delhi. The expansion gained attention after a social media user spotted Nandini milk being served at a five-star hotel, sparking widespread appreciation for the Karnataka-based brand. Nandini milk is being used at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.

Take a look at the post

A user on X, operating under the handle Bagalkote Huduga, shared an image along with the caption, "Saw nandini being used in a 5 star hotel in Delhi. Saw a CCD coffee machine on the side too. Kannada brands are going strong." The post quickly went viral, highlighting the growing recognition of Nandini beyond Karnataka.

Nandini is steadily expanding its footprint across India, with its products now available in states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The brand even ventured into international markets last year. Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially launched Nandini dairy products in New Delhi, making them accessible throughout the city.

Previously, KMF conducted a trial run by transporting dairy products from Karnataka to Delhi by road, taking 56 hours. A senior KMF official noted, “As an experiment, we transported these dairy products to Delhi by road, which took us 56 hours. However, we managed to maintain the quality.”

With this expansion, Nandini is set to compete with established dairy giants like Amul and Mother Dairy, which dominate the Delhi market. Adding to its growing prominence, Nandini sponsored the cricket teams of Scotland and Ireland during the Cricket World Cup—a first for a home-grown Indian brand.

Nandini has also been at the center of political discussions. The previous BJP-led Karnataka government faced criticism before the state assembly elections when Amul announced plans to sell curd in Bengaluru. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai later assured the public that Amul would not replace Nandini in Karnataka, emphasizing that both brands would coexist.