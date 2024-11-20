Karnataka's Nandini milk to enter into New Delhi from Nov 21, will compete with Amul and Mother Dairy

Karnataka’s home-grown dairy brand, Nandini, is all set to launch the sale of milk products in New Delhi on November 21, reported Money Control. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will launch the brand in the national capital on Thursday, and this is the first time Nandini will enter into the Delhi market. Apart from Karnataka, Nandini products are available in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. It will now enter into New Delhi. (PTI)

Speaking to the publication, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) managing director MK Jagadish said, “Starting from November 21, Nandini milk products will be available across New Delhi. We are also introducing Dosa and Idli batter in Karnataka from November 26.”

Apart from Karnataka, Nandini products are available in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. The company earlier transported milk products from Karnataka to New Delhi as an experiment to test their shelf life. “As an experiment, we transported these dairy products to Delhi by road, which took us 56 hours. However, we managed to maintain the quality,” a senior KMF official said earlier.

Nandini will now compete with players like Amul and Mother Dairy, which hold a majority of the market share in New Delhi.

During the cricket T20 World Cup in the United States of America (USA), Nandini entered the energy-drink market in the United States with ‘Nandini Splash,’ a whey-based energy drink. “We wanted to make Nandini a focus point in the World Cup. Whey-based energy drinks were made available in the US market during the tournament, and it will be a global brand,” MK Jagadish said.

Nandini also sponsored the cricket teams of Scotland and Ireland during the Cricket World Cup. This was the first time for a home-grown brand, which was in the news during the assembly elections, to sponsor international cricket teams.

The erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka faced a backlash before the assembly elections after Amul announced curd sales in Bengaluru. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai later clarified that Amul will never replace Nandini in Karnataka but both brands will co-exist