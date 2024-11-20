Bengaluru Electric Vehicle showroom catches fire while charging a scooter, 20-year-old employee killed

A devastating fire at an EV electric bike showroom on Bengaluru’s Dr. Rajkumar Road near Navarang Bar Junction claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman and left another person injured on Tuesday evening. According to senior fire and emergency officials, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an EV scooter battery explosion during charging. The fire quickly engulfed the showroom, and 45 electric scooters are believed to have been gutted in the fire.

Also Read - Disgruntled Ola customer sets showroom on fire after over failure to repair scooter, company reacts

According to reports, The victim, Priya, an accountant at MY EV store and a resident of Ramachandrapura, tragically passed away in the fire accident. Priya was set to celebrate her 21st birthday on 20 November.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station limits. According to senior fire and emergency officials, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an EV scooter battery explosion during charging. The fire quickly engulfed the showroom, and 45 electric scooters are believed to have been gutted in the fire.

While other employees managed to escape, Priya was trapped in a cabin. Thick smoke filled the confined space, causing her to suffocate, and she sustained severe burns.

Also Read - Bride dances to music played using Ola scooter, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reacts

Emergency services swung into action quickly, deploying five fire-fighter teams and an SDRF van to douse the flames. Nearby buildings and shops were evacuated as a safety measure, and traffic police diverted vehicles from the area to prevent further risks.

Bengaluru Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Earlier, a disgruntled Ola Electric customer reportedly set fire to one of the company’s showrooms in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi after he faced severe delay in the service of his electric scooter.

The cause of the fire was earlier suspected to be a short circuit. However, Nadeem, the angry customer is found to have a role in the incident and the 26-year-old was taken into custody for interrogation. A complaint has been registered against him.