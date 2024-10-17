Nandini’s new whey-based idli and dosa batter to hit Bengaluru market soon: Report

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is all set to introduce idli and dosa batter under its Nandini brand in Bengaluru. Nandini batter will be available in 450-gram and 900-gram packs.(PTI)

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the batter will be available in 450-gram and 900-gram packs, will be unique for its whey protein base, which enhances both flavor and texture.

“We are ready for the launch and have sought a date from the CM. It will happen soon. We will price it competitively, keeping it below that of our competitors,” KMF managing director MK Jagadish said as reported by Moneycontrol.

With its new idli and dosa batter launch, Nandini is stepping into a market dominated by players like MTR and iD. The launch, originally planned for August, was delayed due to various reasons but is now set to take place soon, the report added.

With Bengaluru’s large working population, particularly tech professionals looking for quick breakfast options, the city presents a prime market for Nandini's new batter product.

Nandini: A growing brand

In addition to its new batter product, Nandini, a beloved brand in Karnataka, offers a wide range of dairy and food products. These include milk, bread, ghee, butter, curd, cheese, buttermilk, ice creams, flavored milk, and more. Nandini also entered the energy-drink market in the United States with ‘Nandini Splash,’ a whey-based energy drink.

Meanwhile, Nandini Dairy, led by KMF, is also aiming to enter the Delhi market with dairy products like milk, curd, butter and ghee.

Recently, Karnataka’s home-grown dairy brand, officially became the central partner of the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament. After sponsoring the Ireland and Scotland cricket teams during the T20 World Cup this year, this was another major tournament in Nandini brand’s kitty as a partner.

