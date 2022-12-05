NCB busts drug racket in Bengaluru, arrests 27 people: Report

A total of 27 people were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru for allegedly running a drug racket through various messaging platforms, reported The Times of India. The 27 people include both peddlers and even users of the banned narcotic substances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, NCB found out that a key player is behind the racket and that person operated the entire racket from West Bengal’s Siliguri. The narcotic substances such as hydroponic cannabis, cocaine and LSD were imported from foreign countries and the trade was operated through platforms like Dark web, Telegram and WhatsApp. Some international courier services were also used to import these drugs inside the country and send them to the drug users.

The report also said that majority of the arrested are students and techies in Bengaluru between the age groups of 20-25. Few artists and an Iranian national were also in the list of arrested by NCB in this operation.

The operation was headed by NCB Bengaluru unit’s director P Aravindan after the unit observed imported narcotic substances in various rides in the city. The operation had begun in October and it revealed that many users turned into peddlers after seeing the demand and money in the illegal trade, reported the publication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON