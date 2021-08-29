NCB sleuths bust interstate drug racket, 3400 kilograms of Marijuana seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Sunday said it has busted another interstate drug racket and seized 3400 kilograms of Marijuana with an approximate on-street selling price of ₹21 crore.

“Based on specific intelligence developed by NCB Bangalore, a joint team of NCB Bangalore and Hyderabad on 28/08/2021 seized a truck of Maharashtra registration and three persons near (the) toll booth on Hyderabad ring road. On thorough examination, it was found that 3400 kg of Ganja was concealed into the truck. It was packed systematically in 141 gunny bags,” Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB (Bangalore Zone) said in a statement on Sunday.

The bust comes at a time when Karnataka has been heavily cracking down on narcotics in its continued war on drugs that continues to seep into India’s IT capital and other large cities through intricate networks and innovative ways to avoid detection.

In this case, the gunny bags were concealed under tarpaulin sheets and further covered by varieties of nursery saplings in huge quantities in the truck.

“It was difficult to detect the contraband,” according to the statement.

At least three people, who are suspected to be from Latur district in neighbouring Maharastra were arrested. Law enforcement authorities and other drug control agencies have been using one seizure to get information on more such operations to dismantle a large web of networks.

“This operation was developed out of earlier operations, wherein seizure of a total quantity of 3992 kg of Ganja was affected resulting in the arrest of 16 persons and subsequent

busting of 3 separate Ganja trafficking networks,” according to the statement.

There is also an alleged “kingpin” for this particular consignment who is based out of Maharashtra, the NCB said. The source of the contraband is the Andra Pradesh and Odisha border.

The narcotics detection agency said that these drugs are peddled in various colleges, parties and other places through an elaborate ground network.

“During the year 2020, a total quantity of 1971 kg of Ganja was seized, resulting in the arrest of 8 persons. This year by the end of August 2021, a total quantity of over 7500 kg Ganja has already been seized by the NCB, Bangalore zone, resulting in the arrest of 25 people. The two enforcement actions of the NCB and recent substantial seizures of Ganja clearly indicate that the Ganja traffickers have been desperate and taking the risk of carrying maximum quantity of the contraband at a time,” the agency statement noted.