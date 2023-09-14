Nearly 2.28 crore people to read Preamble of Constitution on Sept 15: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on Wednesday said that nearly 2.28 crore people from all walks of life within the country and abroad, have registered to read the Constitution’s preamble on September 15 as part of the 'International Day of Democracy' celebrations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lead the mega event, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other guests, as he along with 10,000 children will read the preamble at 10 am on that day from the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha here.

"From within the country and abroad, about 2,27,81,894 people have made online registration. We had expected 5 or 10 lakh people to register, but this has become a movement," Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said corporate bodies, private sector, government sector, banking sector, people from industries and NRIs from several countries have come forward to participate, and have registered.

"The intention is to make people, especially the youth understand the idea of the democracy and the constitution, and thereby they know the main purpose of the preamble, to lead a life with dignity, freedom and equality," he added.

The Social Welfare department had said that anyone who wants to read the constitution on the same day (September 15) and at the same time of the main event, and get a participation certificate issued by the Government of Karnataka, needs to register.

On September 15, they can upload a video or picture of them reading the preamble, upon which they will be approved to download participation certificates from the same website, it said, adding that Corporates, MSMEs, NGOs, RWAs, and even individual families are encouraged to register and read.

The Minister spoke about the importance of making it mandatory to read the preamble at all formal functions of the state government, besides all schools, colleges and educational institutions.