Netherlands PM expected to visit India in September; Bengaluru likely stop

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte is expected to visit India in September, during which he is also likely to make a stop at Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday. The Consul General of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Bengaluru, Ewout de Wit, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held discussions today, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Ewout de Wit, Consul-General of the Netherlands, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (CMO Karnataka Twitter)

The CM told him that Karnataka has an investor friendly ecosystem that helps the economy to grow, along with ample skilled manpower as well as good law and order conditions.

During the meeting, it was explained that the Netherlands has invested a substantial amount in the state, amounting to 9 per cent of total investment. The Netherlands has a special interest in industries such as sustainable energy, electronics, semiconductor and other innovative areas.

The Netherlands PM is expected to visit India in September and will also stop in Bengaluru, the release said, adding that on this occasion, the delegation of entrepreneurs is keen to discuss investment in various sectors with the state.

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is a leading state in industrialisation, especially in the information technology and biotechnology sectors, where it is in the top position. Karnataka being a peaceful state with availability of skilled human resources makes it an excellent destination for investment, he said.

Assuring all cooperation to the Netherlands companies in the state, he said the state government will not allow the law and order situation to deteriorate.

