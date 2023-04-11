New Vande Bharat train on Bengaluru-Hyderabad route in talks: Report

In good news for frequent travellers between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, a new Vande Bharat train is likely to be allotted between the two cities, known for their IT sectors. The semi-high-speed train will run between Bengaluru and Secunderabad, prime minister Narendra Modi told Telangana state BJP leaders during his visit last week, Times Now reported.

This will be the third Vande Bharat Express for Telangana.(PTI)

Details such as the launch date are not yet known. This news will be followed by a formal announcement soon, the report added. Karnataka and Telangana are both headed for assembly polls, with the former set to vote on May 10, for which counting will be held on May 13.

South India got its first Vande Bharat train along the Mysuru - Bengaluru - Chennai route, which was flagged off by PM Modi in November last year. Another Vande Bharat train has been proposed by the South Western Railway (SWR) between Bengaluru and Hubbali in Karnataka.

This will be the third Vande Bharat Express for Telangana as well. The Railways is also expected to launch a Vande Bharat Express train along the Kacheguda - Bengaluru route, along with two more trains being assigned to serve in South India, which are from Secunderabad to Tirupati and Pune.

The Railway department aims to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of the year and 400 over the next three years. The Vande Bharat Express trains are semi-high speed and can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. Equipped with “airplane-like” features, they are made under the centre's flagship Make-in-India initiative.